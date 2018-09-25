GRIFF’s Prayer For His Sad Oakland Raiders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

09.25.18
Football season is here and GRIFF was so excited about it, but week after week his team keeps losing. The Oakland Raiders are 0 and 3 and it’s just really sad. GRIFF mentioned that every game he watches and has faith his team will win, but he gets disappointed.

Something that is bringing GRIFF joy is TJ falling asleep at every chance she can. GRIFF spoke about how she tries so hard not to nod off but can’t help it. He enjoys taking pictures when TJ nods off in the studio and we are praying his team wins soon.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

GRIFF’s Prayer For His Sad Oakland Raiders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

