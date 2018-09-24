Erica Campbell brought the house down at the 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion! She even performed her hit song “Help” and let me tell you, she brought the house down with this performance with fellow Gospel artist, Rance Allen sitting in the front row.

Watch a clip of her full performance above!

Erica Campbell Performs “Help” At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion [VIDEO] was originally published on praiseindy.com