Erica Campbell Performs “Help” At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion [VIDEO]

| 09.24.18
Erica Campbell brought the house down at the 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion! She even performed her hit song “Help” and let me tell you, she brought the house down with this performance with fellow Gospel artist, Rance Allen sitting in the front row.

RELATED: Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Watch a clip of her full performance above!

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

