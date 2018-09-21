CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Caskets Surface In Goldsboro Due To Flooding

20 reads
Leave a comment
ARLINGTON, VA - MAY 30: A visitor to Arlington Cemetery pays his

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Three caskets came up from Elmwood Cemetery in Goldsboro as a result of the flooding from Hurricane Florence.  The cemetery is position in such a way that heavy rain can easily cause flooding.

Rick Fletcher from the city of Goldsboro says, “when we get a hurricane type rainfall, we actually have caskets that become disinterred down here,” … “Water can actually penetrate some of the older ones and the tops, the lids pop off and they become disinterred.”

Read more at WRAL.com

caskets , Elmwood Cemetery , Goldsboro , NC

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close