Caskets Surface In Goldsboro Due To Flooding

Three caskets came up from Elmwood Cemetery in Goldsboro as a result of the flooding from Hurricane Florence. The cemetery is position in such a way that heavy rain can easily cause flooding.

Rick Fletcher from the city of Goldsboro says, “when we get a hurricane type rainfall, we actually have caskets that become disinterred down here,” … “Water can actually penetrate some of the older ones and the tops, the lids pop off and they become disinterred.”

