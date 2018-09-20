Fred Jerkins has been in the music industry for quite some time. He’s worked with Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and many more. He came by “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” to talk about his upcoming project titled, “A Project of Healing.”

Jerkins is so excited about it because a lot of people stop grinding after a while, but not him. He told GRIFF that he isn’t scared to work and doesn’t need an entourage or anything else to make things happen within his career. Jerkins also spoke about how Michael Jackson not only influenced his career, but made him better.

When he wrote for Jackson he mentioned he would inspire as well as push you to the max. It impacted his life so much and he used those tools throughout his entire career. Jerkins also spoke about finding new talent. He mentioned he must find someone that has full potential and is working hard for themselves. Jerkins said,”If the person isn’t helping themselves, why am I helping.” We can’t wait to hear his new project, which is scheduled to come out on September 28th!

Fred Jerkins Speaks On How Michael Jackson Pushed Him To Work Harder [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com