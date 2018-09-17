Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

This too shall pass. The storm is over now. Trust in the LORD to make a way when there seems there is no way.

Psalm 107:28-31

28 Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble,

and he brought them out of their distress.

29 He stilled the storm to a whisper;

the waves of the sea were hushed.

30 They were glad when it grew calm,

and he guided them to their desired haven.

31 Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love

and his wonderful deeds for mankind.

