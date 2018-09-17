Road Closures And Detours Due To Florence

Some roads have closed as Tropical Depression Florence makes its way through North Carolina. Here are some that we have listed so far:

I-40, westbound and eastbound, is closed from NC 24 (Warsaw exit) to US 117 near Carroll.

ALSO…

I-95 is closed ; NC North of Fayetteville to US- 421 near US 64 in Nash County

To get to Fayetteville from Wake County:

Pick up US 401 South through Fuquay-Varina, keep on 401 through Lillington where you will have to cross over the Cape Fear River, which will take you into Fayetteville.

