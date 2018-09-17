CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Road Closures And Detours Due To Florence

4 reads
Leave a comment
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]

Source: Quonesha Jones / Quonesha Jones

Some roads have closed as Tropical Depression Florence makes its way through North Carolina.  Here are some that we have listed so far:

I-40, westbound and eastbound, is closed from NC 24 (Warsaw exit) to US 117 near Carroll.

ALSO…

I-95 is closed ; NC North of Fayetteville to US- 421 near US 64 in Nash County

To get to Fayetteville from Wake County:

Pick up US 401 South through Fuquay-Varina, keep on 401 through Lillington where you will have to cross over the Cape Fear River, which will take you into Fayetteville.

Fayetteville , road closures , Warsaw

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 4 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close