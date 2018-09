1 Peter 4:10 (NLT)

God has given gifts to each of you from his great variety of spiritual gifts. Manage them well so that God’s generosity can flow through you.

Explanation:

This scripture states that each of us has a gift or gifts; find yours and use them. All our abilities should be used in serving others, none are for our own exclusive enjoyment!

