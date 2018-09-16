Who says NC doesn’t have style? Everyone! However here are a few photos of fashionable men and women that I found roaming the streets in downtown Raleigh. In this set, the street style expression is pretty and fancy. That’s the fun of people watching. You don’t know their stories, but the way individuals are living in that moment can somewhat be understood by how they are dressed when you see them. You can check out more street fashion and some of my featured looks at COULSTYLE.com

What do you think of the looks below?

Street Style Sunday: Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: