Need To Report A Power Outage Or A Gas Leak?

If you need to report a power outage or a gas leak, please do not call 911.

Duke Energy 1-800 POWERON (1-800-7693766) or report your outages by texting “OUT” to 57801 or view the outages map

PSNC 1-877-776-2427

Rocky Mount Utility 252-467-4800

Wilson Energy 252-399-2432

Greenville Utility Hotline 855-767-2482

 

