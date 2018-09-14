0 reads Leave a comment
If you need to report a power outage or a gas leak, please do not call 911.
Duke Energy 1-800 POWERON (1-800-7693766) or report your outages by texting “OUT” to 57801 or view the outages map
PSNC 1-877-776-2427
Rocky Mount Utility 252-467-4800
Wilson Energy 252-399-2432
Greenville Utility Hotline 855-767-2482
Need To Report A Power Outage Or A Gas Leak? was originally published on foxync.com
