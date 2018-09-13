CLOSE
Mayor Of Rocky Mount Issues Curfew

Rocky Mount Mayor David Combs has issued a proclamation declaring a State of Emergency and imposing a curfew starting Thursday, Sept. 13.

Curfew hours will be effective Thursday, Sept. 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.; Friday, Sept. 14 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to the proclamation, all persons within the curfew area shall observe the curfew by “remaining in their homes, offices or places of business during the curfew hours designated by the

mayor, or until such earlier time as the curfew hereby imposed shall be terminated.”

Only doctors, nurses engaged in rendering assistance to the sick or injured, policemen, firemen and other authorized agents and employees of the city, county or state are exempt from the curfew.

 

Mayor Of Rocky Mount Issues Curfew was originally published on foxync.com

