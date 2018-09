School Closings Due To Hurricane Florence

Many of our local schools and colleges are closing due to the extreme weather conditions that Hurricane Florence is predicted to bring to the area. Below is a list of closing from our friends at WRAL

Anderson Creek Academy Closing Early on Wednesday, September 12 Casa Esperanza Montessori Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Central Park School/Durham Closed on Thursday, September 13 Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed on Thursday, September 13/Friday Chatham County Schools Closed on Thursday, September 13 Clinton City Schools Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Crosscreek Charter Sch Closing at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Cumberland Co Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Dillard Academy Charter School Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, September 12 Duplin County Schools Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Durham Public Schools Closing 3 Hrs Early on Thursday, September 13 Edgecombe County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Franklin County Schools Closed on Thursday, September 13/Friday Gaston College Preparatory Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Granville County Schools Closed on Thursday, September 13 and on Friday, September 14 Halifax County Schools Closed on Thursday, September 13 Harnett County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Hertford County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, September 12 Hoke County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Johnston County Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, September 12 KIPP Durham Closing at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 KIPP Halifax Closing at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Maureen Joy Charter School Closed on Thursday, September 13 Moore County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Orange County Schools Closed on Thursday, September 13/Friday Oxford Preparatory School Closed on Thursday, September 13 Reaching All Minds Academy Closed on Friday, September 14 Research Triangle High Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Robeson Co Public Schools Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Rocky Mount Prep School Closing at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Sampson County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Southern Wake Academy Closed on Wednesday, September 12 STARS Charter School Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Tammy Lynn School Programs Closed on Thursday, September 13 Wake County Public Schools Dismiss Early Thur/Closed on Friday, September 14 Warren County Schools Closing at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Wayne County Schools Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Weldon City Schools Closing Early on Wednesday, September 12 Wilson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Wednesday, September 12 Wilson Preparatory Academy Closing Early on Wednesday, September 12

LIST OF LOCAL COLLEGES

Apex School of Theology Evening Classes Canceled on Wednesday, September 12 Barton College/Wilson Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Campbell University Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Central Carolina CC Closing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Chowan University Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Duke University No classes after 5 p.m. Wed on Wednesday, September 12 Durham Tech Comm College Closing at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 East Carolina University Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Edgecombe Community College All Classes Canceled on Wednesday, September 12 Fayetteville Tech CC Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 James Sprunt Comm College Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Johnston Comm College Closing at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Nash Community College Closing at 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 12 NC Central University Evening Classes Canceled on Tuesday, September 11 NC State University Closing at Noon on Wednesday, September 12 Closed on Thursday, September 13 Closed on Friday, September 14 NC Wesleyan/Rocky Mount Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Pitt Community College Closed on Wednesday, September 12 Sampson Comm College Closing at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 SE Baptist Theol Seminary Closing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 St Augustine’s University Closed on Wednesday, September 12 UMO All locations Closed on Wednesday, September 12 UNC Chapel Hill All Classes Canceled on Wednesday, September 12 UNC Dental School Clinics Closing Early on Wednesday, September 12 Wake Tech Comm College Closing at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12 Wayne Comm College Closing at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, September 12

