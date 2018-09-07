List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

HHUMC Free Yard Sale Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: — Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Harry Hosier United Methodist Church Address Line 1: 6201 Milford Rd City, State, Zip: — Event Description: A church wide yard sale where ALL items are absolutely FREE!!!! No money needed for this event! Event Contact: Portia Tatum Event Contact Number: (910)849-8370 Event Contact Email: atatummalloy@aol.com

Fish Fry Fundraiser Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: 9 am – 4 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church In Wendell. Address Line 1: 3039 Wendell Road City, State, Zip: Wendell, NC 27591 Event Description: This event is a fundraiser to help with the upkeep of the church Event Contact: Deborah D Johnson Event Contact Number: (919) 550 6686 Event Contact Email: fasech@aol.com Event Web Site: —

Wake Chapel Health Fair Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: 10:30AM – 1:30PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Wake Chapel Church Address Line 1: 3805 Tarheel Club Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27604 Event Description: Come one come all to Wake Chapel Health Fair September 8th to find out where YOUR health stand. Be a part of the FREE screenings and informational sessions. In addition to giveaways–healthcare professionals & American Red Cross will be on site. Event Contact: Lawanda H Poole Event Contact Number: 919-306-5525 Event Contact Email: Lhp2012@nc.rr.com

Blood Drive Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: 10:00am til 1:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Wake Chapel Church Address Line 1: 3805 Tarheel Club Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27604 Event Description: Blood Drive to help save the lives of people stricken will illness and disease, suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, undergoing an operation, premature babies and many other health issues. All blood types are needed – to ensure hospitals have what they need when they need it. One pint of blood can help save the lives of THREE people. This Is A Real Life Saving Event ! Be Part It ! Thank You ! Event Contact: Evelyn McMahon Event Contact Number: (860) 989 2832 Event Contact Email: evymcm@yahoo.com

School Superintendent’s CLC3 Listening Tour 2018 Event Date: 09/10/2018 Event Time: 6:30 p.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Howard Hall Elementary School Cafeteria Address Line 1: 526 Andrews Road City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28311 Event Description: Join Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., Cumberland County Schools’ new Superintendent for the second CLC3 Tour on Monday, September 10 in the Howard Hall Elementary School cafeteria. Dr. Connelly wants to hear what YOU have to say about the school system’s focus, what’s working, and how we can better support our students. Parents, specifically who have students who attend school in the Pine Forest & E. E. Smith attendance areas are encouraged and invited to attend this event. Seven tour stops are scheduled and the public is invited to any or all of them. Whichever best fits your schedule. Event Contact: Laurie Pender Event Contact Number: 9106782638 Event Contact Email: Lpender@ccs.k12.nc.us

The God EventEvent Date: 09/08/2018

Event Time: 10am

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Rock Quarry Park

Address Line 1: 701 Stadium Dr

City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27704

Event Description: A citywide prayer vigil inclusive of all churches and denominations. We will pray for violence, murders, youth, school system, elected officials, police, families, the state of the church, and any other thing that plaque our city. Please come out to lift our city up in prayer

Event Contact: Fernando Debreaux

Event Contact Number: 919-943-6904Event Contact Email: Fernandodebreaux@gmail.comEvent Web Site: —

Pastoral Anniversary Service Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: 1:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Address Line 1: 2722 E Main Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27258 Event Description: 37th Pastoral Anniversary Service for Bishop Marion Wright, Sr. Guest speaker will be Bishop Lambert Gates, Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, Indianapolis , IN We would like to see one and all Event Contact: Demarcus Williams Event Contact Number: (919) 818-6799 Event Contact Email: adwilli3@gmail.com Event Web Site: Http://getgraceonline.org

Gospel Choir Anniversary Event Date: 09/09/2018 Event Time: 5:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: First Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 195 West David Parnell Street City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371 Event Description: First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them as they celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary on Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 5:00pm. Come and be blessed by praises and songs rendered by various choirs! For more information, call 910.858.3779 or visit First Missionary Baptist Church’s website @ fmbcparktonnc.org Pastor: Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins Event Contact: Walter Sansbury Event Contact Number: (910) 858-3779 Event Contact Email: 1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

5th Pastoral Anniversary Event Date: 09/09/2018 Event Time: 11:00am & 3:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road City, State, Zip: Hope Mills, NC 28371 Event Description: The members of Solid Rock Bible Church family invites you to celebrate with them at the 5th Pastoral Anniversary of their Pastor, Pastor Yvonne Hodges! The Speakers are: Morning Worship Service (11:00am): Rev. Mitchell Willis-Pastor Emetrius, Solid Rock Bible Church, Hope Mills, NC Afternoon Worship Service (3:00pm): Rev. Perry Irby, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC Theme: “A Servant to All; Committed to the Commission of Christ” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 9:17 Come and Worship with us! Event Contact: Diane MItchell Event Contact Number: (910) 551-1274 Event Contact Email: solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com Event Web Site: srbc2.org

Family & Friends Day Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: 10:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 400 Campbell Ave City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301 Event Description: In celebration of our 102nd Church Anniversary/Homecoming, the community is invited to our Family & Friends Day Saturday, September 8, 2018 beginning @ 10:00am. Come and share in the Food, Fun & Fellowship! There are games for everyone and all ages. For more information, contact Natalie Boykin @ 910.916.1904 or visit Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s website @ fmbcfaync.org. Event Contact: Natalie Boykin Event Contact Number: (910) 916-1904 Event Contact Email: fmbcfaync@fshp400.org Event Web Site: fmbcfaync.org

102nd Church Anniversary & Homecoming Event Date: 09/09/2018 Event Time: 10:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 400 Campbell Ave City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301 Event Description: The members and congregation of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites the community to our 102nd Church Anniversary & Homecoming on Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 10:00am. Come and Worship with us in celebrating this great milestone in the church’s history! For more information contact Victor or Natalie Sharpe @ 910.485.0392, ext. 150 or visit: fmbcfaync.org. Pastor: Rev. S. Lee Downing Event Contact: Victor Sharpe Event Contact Number: (910) 485-0392, ext. 150 Event Contact Email: fmbcfaync@fshp400.org Event Web Site: fmbcfaync.org

‘Meet Up/Mix & Mingle/Talk About’

Event Date: 09/08/2018

Event Time: 7:00PM

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Google Fiber Space

Address Line 1: 518 West Street

City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603

Event Description: Community Partners their guest and others are invited to come enjoy, learn, experience and share upcoming initiatives & events in a relaxed, informal GREAT NETWORKING ATMOSPHERE. Refreshments provided

.Event Contact: Carolyn Sampson

Event Contact Number: 9193074377

Event Contact Email: pdefy1995@yahoo.com

Event Web Site: www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org

Pastor Appreciation Service

Event Date: 09/09/2018

Event Time: 4:00pm

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l

Address Line 1: 601 Ramsey Street

City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301

Event Description: Join us as we celebrate Apostle Pate’s 25years in full time and ministry.

Event Contact: Apostle Gail Pate

Event Contact Number: (910) 286-3255

Event Contact Email: healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.comEvent Web Site: healinghandsofloveministries.net

Youthful Praise 6th Year of Ministry Concert Event Date: 09/08/18 Event Time: 3pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Temple Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1250 South Pollock St City, State, Zip: Selma, NC, 27576 Event Description: Youthful Praise Community Choir (Youthful Praise & Friends) celebrates 6 year of Ministry together! This concert will feature “Praise break KING”, Prophet Korey Mickie as M.C., Sanina Barber, Johnathan Hodges & Mt. Moriah Community Church Raleigh, NC! Help us celebrate! Event Contact: KR Events & Management Event Contact Number: (919) 464-6979 Event Contact Email: Bookingyouthfulp@gmail.com

Holland Chapel Church Intercessory Prayer Ministry Event Date: 09/08/2018 Event Time: 9:00 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Holland Chapel AME Zion Church Address Line 1: 360 Burgess Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: Rev. Linda Sky Bullock, Associate Pastor, Emmanuel AME Church, 2018 Riddle Road, Durham, NC will be the guest Preacher/Teacher. Theme: “Prayer Brings Results” – Attire: Casual The public is invited to attend. Event Contact: Rev. Berma Spinks Event Contact Number: 919-362-7831

Rep Your College Sunday Event Date: 09/09/2018 Event Time: 10am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Nehemiah Christian Center Address Line 1: 514 N. Mangum Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701 Event Description: Join us on Sunday, September 9th at 10am for “Rep Your College” Sunday!!! Come worship with us while repping your school (or favorite school) paraphernalia!!! We are exited to have the Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir as our special musical guest. There will be giveaways and dinner served afterwards to the college students!!! Event Contact: Donnell Williams Event Contact Number: (919) 688-4203 Event Contact Email: marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org Event Web Site: visitncc.com

