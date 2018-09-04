Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive

[VIDEO] Rev. Jasper Williams is coming under fire for Aretha’s eulogy in which many say was a platform to push his negative agenda.

The pastor who delivered the controversial eulogy at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday has come under fire from the Queen of Soul’s family.

Vaughn Franklin, the nephew of Aretha told Detroit Free Press that he dubbed the address by the Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. as “offensive” and “distasteful” .

“Rev. Jasper Williams spent more than 50 minutes speaking and at no time did he properly eulogize her,” said Vaughn Franklin. “We feel that Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr. used this platform to push his negative agenda, which as a family, we do not agree with.”

Listen and decide for yourself:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: