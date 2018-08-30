CLOSE
Lamplighter 2018
Home > Lamplighter 2018

Vashawn Mitchell Added To Perform At 2018 Lamplighter Awards

4 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

He has given us hits like “Nobody Greater,” “Turning Around for Me,” “Chasing After You,” and more… and he will be joining us on Sat. November 3rd for Lamplighters…. Tix go on sale Sept. 6th at all ticketmaster locations.

VaShawn Mitchell was born and raised in Chicago, IL, a city known as the birthplace of Gospel music, an art form that has been indelibly imprinted on his life. His love for Gospel music led him to spend many years in his youth as a Music Director and then Minister of Music in the city of Chicago.

Soaring to the top of the charts with his mega-hit single “Nobody Greater,” Mitchell amassed numerous awards and nominations. In 2011, he received 11 Stellar Award nominations (the most received by any artist that year) and took home 6 trophies. He also earned two GRAMMY Award Nominations and two GMA Dove Award nominations for both the album and single.

2018 Lamplighter Awards , Nobody Greater , VaShawn Mitchell

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 week ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 week ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close