Vashawn Mitchell Added To Perform At 2018 Lamplighter Awards

He has given us hits like “Nobody Greater,” “Turning Around for Me,” “Chasing After You,” and more… and he will be joining us on Sat. November 3rd for Lamplighters…. Tix go on sale Sept. 6th at all ticketmaster locations.

VaShawn Mitchell was born and raised in Chicago, IL, a city known as the birthplace of Gospel music, an art form that has been indelibly imprinted on his life. His love for Gospel music led him to spend many years in his youth as a Music Director and then Minister of Music in the city of Chicago.

Soaring to the top of the charts with his mega-hit single “Nobody Greater,” Mitchell amassed numerous awards and nominations. In 2011, he received 11 Stellar Award nominations (the most received by any artist that year) and took home 6 trophies. He also earned two GRAMMY Award Nominations and two GMA Dove Award nominations for both the album and single.

