Maurice Lauchner To Perform At The 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show

Maurice “Man” Lauchner is one of the most soulful and distinctive voices in inspirational music today, Maurice “Man” Lauchner offers a refreshing interpretation of God’s love through song.

Born in New York and raised among some of the finest singers in the area, Maurice had the captivate an audience with his moving sound since he was a young man. Man’s broad vocal range and acting abilities has afforded him opportunities to touched audiences throughout the U.S. and across the world. He has lent his vocal and acting talents to “The Untold Story of Emmitt Louis Till”, Carly Simon’s Moonlight Serenade on the Queen Mary (Background Vocals), The Cosby Show (Characters Ben & Herman).

His most recent credits include featured performances with Darrin DeWitt Henson’s “You Can’t Raise A Man” and Tyler Perry’s “Madea Gets a Job”, “The Haves & the Have Nots”, “Aunt Bam’s Place”, and “A Madea’s Christmas” all currently on DVDs. Man completed his first CD, “Songs & Hymns from The He art”, which is available online and he is currently working a sophomore project. His first single from this album is entitled, “I Can’t Live Without You” and he is currently in the studio working on new music for the completion of that album. Man’s love of music has also compelled him to mentor and coach vocally talented individuals. (Services available upon request)

Maurice has always loved performing, but his first love is his family. He and his wife Alicia have been married for 22 years (and counting). They share 3 amazing children, Todd, Maurice and Faith.

