CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Shines As His Cousin Interviews Him On “The Nine” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
33rd Annual Stellar Awards

Source: Missy B / Missy B

GRIFF has a great voice for radio, but went on “The Nine” to be interviewed by his cousin, Maurielle Lue. He spoke about being in comedy for 23 years and getting the opportunity to work with Erica Campbell everyday. GRIFF loves the fact that he can stand in his comedic lane on the show and do what he’s so passionate about.

He’s been in radio for quite some time and his cousin brought up the time he got Usher to sing happy birthday to her. GRIFF even talked about growing up and sounding like Froggy from “The Little Rascals.” They even discussed him wearing sandals during his interview and how he might have to design some GRIFF sandals.

Watch the full interview of GRIFF for a good laugh!

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For People That Need To Change The Fire Alarm Battery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The 51 Minutes He Lost Because Of Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: “God Doesn’t Work In Confusion…We Do” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF Shines As His Cousin Interviews Him On “The Nine” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 6 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 7 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close