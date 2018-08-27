GRIFF Shines As His Cousin Interviews Him On “The Nine” [VIDEO]

GRIFF has a great voice for radio, but went on “The Nine” to be interviewed by his cousin, Maurielle Lue. He spoke about being in comedy for 23 years and getting the opportunity to work with Erica Campbell everyday. GRIFF loves the fact that he can stand in his comedic lane on the show and do what he’s so passionate about.

He’s been in radio for quite some time and his cousin brought up the time he got Usher to sing happy birthday to her. GRIFF even talked about growing up and sounding like Froggy from “The Little Rascals.” They even discussed him wearing sandals during his interview and how he might have to design some GRIFF sandals.

Watch the full interview of GRIFF for a good laugh!

