Who’s Performing At The 2018 Lamplighter Awards?

Jermaine Dolly!!! Tells Melissa his favorite place to come and perform.

Jermaine Dolly is a gifted singer/songwriter who is destined to make his mark singing God’s music with a mesmerizing new sound that is totally unique.

Jermaine Dolly is an independent artist on an independent recording label called “By Any Means Necessary”, and together with no major distribution or funding they managed to make a mark in the Gospel genre. For those that follow Jermaine Dolly know him also as the funny guy on Instagram as he broadcast hilarious videos. Jermaine has toured the globe singing with his mentor Grammy Award Winner Tye Tibbett. Jermaine has been singing background for Tye Tibbett for six long years before he decided to branch out as a solo artist.

