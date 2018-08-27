Who’s Performing At The 2018 Lamplighter Awards?

Isaiah Templeton!!! …. talks with Melissa about coming to the awards event.

He is one of Gospel Music’s rising stars. Isaiah Templeton was born in Massachusetts, but spent most of his life in Dayton, Ohio where he graduated from Wright State University. This is also where he began nurturing the incredible gift given to him by God.

Now a resident of Charlotte, NC, he serves as a worship leader at Have Life Church under the leadership of Pastor Shomari and Co-Pastor Jacque White.

Known by friends as ZEEK, you are sure to be blessed by the ministry of Isaiah Templeton.

