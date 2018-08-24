CLOSE
Georgia School Superintendent Uses The N-Word And Says He Will ‘Kill’ Black People

Another day, another racist exposed.

Just another day in America.

Audio recordings of Buford City Schools superintendent Geye Hamby talking about killing “n***ers” and more violent behavior has leaked. He is now on leave.

In June, a federal lawsuit was filed against Hamby in U.S. District Court in Atlanta for using racial slurs against Black workers at a construction site. Mary Ingram, 66, filed the lawsuit when she was fired in 2017 after working for the school district for nearly 20 years. AJC.com reports, “Ingram and Hamby clashed after she questioned why the color gold — representing the city’s Black school district before the system was integrated in 1969 — wasn’t included in the district’s green and white emblem. Ingram said an agreement had been reached decades ago to have gold incorporated into Buford schools’ colors.”

In addition, “Ingram continued to receive write-ups over the next two years until June 14, 2017, when she was told she was fired. Her termination letter said she was ‘perceived as being disrespectful, argumentative and unfriendly and not a good fit in a school environment.’”

Now it looks like Hamby will be jobless. In the audio, he says, “(Expletive) that (n-word). I’ll kill these (expletive) — shoot that (expletive) if they let me,” and “Don’t send us a deadbeat n—- from a temp service.” Listen below:

It is not clear when Hamby made these comments.

However, even with this clear audio, an attorney representing the school board said the board has “been unable to determine its veracity and authenticity and whether the recording was altered and was at the consent of at least one party or the product of illegal surveillance. Our investigation continues into this matter, but we are hamstrung in that the plaintiff has failed or refused to produce the original recording for testing or provide any information concerning the background or foundation of the recording,” according to AJC.com.

Again, Hamby is on administrative leave. Hopefully, he never returns to the school district.

Georgia School Superintendent Uses The N-Word And Says He Will ‘Kill’ Black People was originally published on newsone.com

