Blanche McAllister-Dykes talked about her musical journey from being with Donald Lawrence to starting her own solo career. Her new single is: Always Bless Your Name. She is originally from Fayetteville, NC and attended Fayetteville State University.

She has provided background vocals for some of the greats like: Karen Clark Sheard, Pastor Marvin Sapp, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Mary Mary and more….

Listen to more….

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: