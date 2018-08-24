Living Legends Concert: Melvin Williams [AUDIO]

The Living Legends Concert featuring Lee Williams, Melvin Williams and Doc McKenzie is coming to Durham. Listen as Melissa talks with Melvin about the concert – You don’t want to miss!!!

Friday August 24th (tonight)

Kings Park International Church 1305 Odyssey Dr. in Durham

7pm

Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC’s

Melvin Williams

Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites

Get tickets: livinglegendsconcert.eventbrite.com Peace Missionary Baptist Church – Durham Your Time Hair Care in Garner



Also On The Light 103.9 FM: