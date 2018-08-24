Living Legends Concert: Melvin Williams [AUDIO]

08.24.18
The Living Legends Concert featuring Lee Williams, Melvin Williams and Doc McKenzie is coming to Durham.  Listen as Melissa talks with Melvin about the concert – You don’t want to miss!!!

  • Friday August 24th (tonight)
  • Kings Park International Church
    • 1305 Odyssey Dr. in Durham
  • 7pm
  • Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC’s
  • Melvin Williams
  • Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites
  • Get tickets:
    • livinglegendsconcert.eventbrite.com
    • Peace Missionary Baptist Church – Durham
    • Your Time Hair Care in Garner
