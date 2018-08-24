Living Legends Concert: Melvin Williams [AUDIO]

The Living Legends Concert featuring Lee Williams, Melvin Williams and Doc McKenzie is coming to Durham. Listen as Melissa talks with Melvin about the concert – You don’t want to miss!!!
- Friday August 24th (tonight)
- Kings Park International Church
- 1305 Odyssey Dr. in Durham
- 7pm
- Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC’s
- Melvin Williams
- Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites
- Get tickets:
- livinglegendsconcert.eventbrite.com
- Peace Missionary Baptist Church – Durham
- Your Time Hair Care in Garner
