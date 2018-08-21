CLOSE
Domestic Violent Situation Causes 19 Year Old Man To Ram His SUV Into Grandmother’s Car Carrying 4 Chuldren

A 19 year old Orange County man has been charged with ramming his 1997 Chevy blazer into a grandmother’s car causing the car to crash. The car driven by the grandmother had four children in it. The incident took place Monday morning.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Christopher Ryan Cherry Jr. was involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his 3 month old child just before the incident took place.

The child’s mother told the grandmother to take the boy away from the scene so things could calm down. As the grandmother drove away with her daughter and three kids under the age of 4 Cherry pursued the vehicle rammed it and caused it to crash. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

 

