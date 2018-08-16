Tim Bowman Jr. Is Getting Ordained As A Pastor! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Radio One Exclusive
| 08.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Detroit native and gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr. called into the “Sound of Praise” with Maurette Brown Clark to discuss being ordained as a pastor and also shared his memory of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin., who is also from Detroit.

SEE ALSO: Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

SEE ALSO: Did You Know Aretha Franklin’s First Album Was Gospel?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette! Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Here's a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach...

Tim Bowman Jr. Is Getting Ordained As A Pastor! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close