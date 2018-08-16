Tim Bowman Jr. Is Getting Ordained As A Pastor! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Detroit native and gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr. called into the “Sound of Praise” with Maurette Brown Clark to discuss being ordained as a pastor and also shared his memory of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin., who is also from Detroit.
