NCCU Head Basketball Coach – 9th Annual Community Day

NCCU’s Coach LeVelle Moton is known for giving back to the community that he grew up in and this Saturday he with the help of his friends will host another community day to get the kids ready for going back to school.

Join NCCU head basketball coach Levelle Moton, pro basketball player PJ Tucker and Vision Church Raleigh is hosting the 9th annual book bag drive and Back to School Community Day– this Saturday from 11am – 2pm at the Boys & Girls Club in Raleigh – 805 North Raleigh Blvd. for free giveaways, free haircuts, free school supplies, music, games and more.

