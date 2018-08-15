Locations For Free Back To School Supplies and Backpack Give Away

Below is a list of churches and organisations that are giving away free backpacks and school supplies this weekend.
|Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Back to School Rally
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|2:00pm
|Is this event FREE: YES
|Venue Name:
|Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ
|Address Line 1:
|511 Cumberland Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church “Puppets on a Mission” will perform at Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ Back to School Rally. School supplies will be provided! Join them for a day of Food, Fun and Fellowship! For more information, call Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300/fmbcfaync.org or Pastor Tony D. McLaurin @ 910.485.7906.
|Event information
|Name of Event:
|Backpack Rally and Cookout
|Event Date:
|08/19/2018
|Event Time:
|10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. John AME
|Address Line 1:
|3001 Tryon Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Join us for a back to school cookout. There will be a backpack giveaway with backpacks full of supplies for school. There will be vendors there that include face painting, snow cones, and popcorn. It is free and open to the public.
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Terri Hutchinson
|
Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Back to School With Jesus Event
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|1:00pm-3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mlls, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Back to School with Jesus Event. Join us as we provide school supplies to help our youth have a successful school year. There will be food, fun, and activities for everyone. Come and Fellowship with us!
|Event
|Diane MItchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 551-1274
|Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Word Of God Fellowship Church Book Bag Event
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00am – 1:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Duke Park
|Address Line 1:
|106 West Knox st(off Avondale)
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Back to school Event free book bags , papers , pens everything to help our students have a successful school year.
Student must have an adult present.
Ages (4-16)
Free food hot dogs and Hamburgers, chips and soft drinks Fun fun fun
|
Event Information
|Community Food Distribution – Mt Zion Church Cary
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|09:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt Zion Church – Cary NC
|Address Line 1:
|316 Allen Lewis Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Cary NC 27513
|Event Description:
|Mt. Zion Church-Cary NC, in conjunction with Zaxby’s of Knightdale and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, will sponsor a community food distribution on Saturday, August 18th, beginning at 9:00 AM. The community distribution is targeted at families in need of food assistance or a community food distribution aimed to support families that need a little help during difficult economic times.
|Event Contact:
|Rufus Credle
|Event Contact Number:
|919-345-6321
|Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Operation Reach Back to School
|Event Date:
|08/22/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00 – 7:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Lighthouse
|Address Line 1:
|2944 Holloway St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|Back to School Giveaway of Book bags and School Supplies.
Children Must Be Present. Sponsored by True Way Holy Church
403 Baptist Rd, Durham, N.C. 27704
|Event Contact:
|Beatrice Byrd
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)-596-6638
|Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Books and Sacks Giveaway
|Event Date:
|8/18/2018
|Event Time:
|12-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Tart Park
|Address Line 1:
|1269 S Elm Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn
|Event Description:
|Pastor Rhonda Ray and Grazing Mountains Church hosting Books and Sacks School Supply Giveaway at Tart Park, 1269 S Elm Ave, Dunn, NC 28334
|Event Contact:
|Emma Burnette
|Event Contact Number:
|9197960806
|
Event Information
|Name of Event:
|JCC, Inc, 2nd Annual Back to School Dr. W/Supplies
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|10am-2:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Stanford L. Warren
|Address Line 1:
|1201 Fayetteville St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27707
|
Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Back 2 School Giveaway
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Victory at Calvary Covenant Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|500 N. Driver St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27703
|Event Description:
|9-11 Parent & Student Workshop
12-2 Cookout & Giveaway
|Event Contact:
|Chelsea Jones
|Event Contact Number:
|9195986798
|
Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Operation Reach
|Event Date:
|08/22/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00 – 7:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Lighthouse
|Address Line 1:
|2944 Holloway St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham
|Event Description:
|Back to School Giveaway. Bookbags and School Supplies.
|Event Contact:
|Beatrice Byrd
|Event Contact Number:
|919 596-6638
|
Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Back to School bash
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|10 am to 2 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Newkirk park
|Address Line 1:
|211 Lisbon street
|City, State, Zip:
|clinton N.C. 28328
|Event Description:
|New Birth Deliverance and International church will be having a Back to School bash at Newkirk Park in Clinton NC we will be giving away school supplies book bags free food entertainment and much more come and be a part of this community event
|Event Contact:
|Georgia Highsmith or Pastor Highsmith
|Event Contact Number:
|9196241921
|
Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Back to School Blessing
|Event Date:
|08/18/2018
|Event Time:
|10 am to 4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|3630 Old Chapel Hill Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27710
|Event Description:
|Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will host a Back to School Blessing Community Day for K-12 students in the Durham area. Every student who attends the Back to School Blessing will enjoy free food, fun, games, and school supplies.
Every child deserves to have the best educational opportunities possible, but many lack the tools needed to succeed. Our goal is to provide children with the supplies they need to allow them to successful this school year.
|Event Contact:
|Vonisha Mullin
|Event Contact Number:
|252-767-1158
|Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Back to School with Sunday School
|Event Date:
|08/19/2018
|Event Time:
|9:30am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Progressive Holiness Church
|Address Line 1:
|1118 Holloway Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|We are giving out 100 FREE book bags filled with school supplies to the first one hundred children that comes to Sunday School. After Sunday School is over, we will give out the books bags by each school grade. We have book bags of different colors. Children from Kindergarten to 12th Grade are to be present to receive a book bag. Adults are welcomed to come for Sunday School, but again the child must be present in order to get a book bag.
|Event Contact:
|Kendra Lewis
|Event Contact Number:
|516-404-6170