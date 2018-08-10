CLOSE
WFU Coach Charged In Death Of NY Tourist

Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach, Jamill Jones, has been accused of punching and killing a New York City tourist.

According to NBC NY, Coach Jones is from Kernersville, NC and was charged with punching Sandor Szabo, 35, outside a hotel in Long Island City last weekend, after Szabo accidentally mistook Jones for his Uber driver and knocked on his window.

Jones hit Szabo causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement and lose consciousness.

Read more at WRAL.com

