List Of Free Local Weekend Happenings

Event Description:

FOUR12 is a leadership & discipleship conference for middle and high school students. This conference is designed to inspire and empower students to be bold in their faith, and equip them with tools to help develop a lifestyle that honors God, and is an example to others. This is a one day event packed with activities, games, worship, music, sessions, teachings, food, entertainment and opportunities to make friends and connect with others. It is completely FREE to register for the FOUR12 Conference which includes a meal and admittance for a free concert that evening. Main Session Speakers: Emory Anderson, Pastor of Student Ministries at Manna Church (Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg); Zac Stephens, Campus Pastor at Faith Promise Church (Knoxville, TN). Free Concert with Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, KJ Scriven — THINGS TO MAKE NOTE OF: This is a middle and high school aged event. Please do NOT register any child under the age of 12. This event has online registration ONLY. Check-In starts @ 12pm the day of the Conference. Conference begins at 1pm. Concert starts at 8pm. Conference ends around 9pm. Please print out and bring your registration ticket to check-in the day of the event. We will not have any alternative options to serve those with special dietary restrictions. If your child has any, please plan to send them with, or drop off their dinner. Dinner will be served at 5pm. Register today at four12.eventbrite.com