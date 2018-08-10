CLOSE
List Of Free Local Weekend Happenings

Strong Finish End Of School Tour: Glenn Elementary School

Source: Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Youth car wash
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  8:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PHM
Address Line 1:  116 SOUTH EASTERN BLVD FAYETTEVILLE NC
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills
Event Description:  PROPHETIC HEALING MINISTRY THROUGH SPOKEN WORD. COME OUT GET YOUR CAR WASH BY PHM YOUTH .
Event Contact:  DORIAN
Event Contact Number:  7575135904
Event Contact Email:  lisachandler8080@yahoo.com

 

 

  Proverbs 31 Woman
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Destiny Worship Center
Address Line 1:  101 Donald Ross Dr
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh,NC 27610
Event Description:  Six powerful women of God will bring forth Proverbs 31. These Six women will break down what God has written pertaining to being a Christian Woman. Come join us and fellowship with sister in Christ. This event is Hosted by the Women of New Destiny Worship Center. A spaghetti dinner will be serves afterwards.
Event Contact:  Jasmine Mahone
Event Contact Number:  (919)432-9227
Event Contact Email:  jmahone240@gmail.com

 

 

The Young Entrepreneurs’ Expo 2018
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  2:00 pm- 5:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hayti Heritage Center
Address Line 1:  804 Old Fayetteville St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Come out and support young vendors, enjoy live entertainment and networking. Gain resources, get inspired and meet potential customers and partners at this family friendly event. Let’s collectively change the mindset of our youth in regards to obtaining wealth! All ages are encouraged to come out!
Event Contact:  Mrs. Griffin
Event Contact Number:  (919)308-1697
Event Contact Email:  info@patsmodeling.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.patsmodeling.org

 

 

Back To School Bash
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  10AM-2PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Trueway Apostolic Ministries
Address Line 1:  323 Lynch Street
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27502
Event Description:  We are hosting a back to school event for all returning students! There will be school supplies available, food, raffles and a host of fun activities for the entire family. Come out and enjoy the fellowship! Also, if you are in need or know of someone that is please share this with them. All supplies are FREE!
Event Contact:  Elder Angela Tate
Event Contact Number:  9198413463
Event Contact Email:  truewayam1@gmail.com

 

 

  back school bash
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  10.00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PHM
Address Line 1:  4925 CAMERON RD
City, State, Zip:  HOPE MILLS NC 28348
Event Description:  BACK TO SCHOOL BASH FOR THE YOUTH.
Event Contact:  LISA M DRUMMOND
Event Contact Number:  9109204200
Event Contact Email:  lisachandler8080@yahoo.com

 

 

SCMBC BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  10am until 2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Swan’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2404 Swan’s Creek Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills NC 28348
Event Description:  This event will be a FREE event, we will have information sessions for ALL ages, free food, games, giveaways and free school supplies!!!

We will have activities for ALL AGES!! We will also have a kickball game where the youth will challenge the adults!!!
Event Contact:  Felicia Burden
Event Contact Number:  910-977-0657
Event Contact Email:  mzfelicia22@gmail.com

 

 

Prophetic and Healing Revival
Event Date:  08122018
Event Time:  7:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Shiloh Christian Church
Address Line 1:  211 Durham Street
City, State, Zip:  Smithfield NC 27577
Event Description:  Purpose and Power Outreach Ministry in collaboration with JL Smith Ministry is pleased to present an upcoming, “Prophetic and Healing Revival” from August 12th through August 17th, 2018 and will start promptly at 7:30 pm nightly.

Our Revivalist will be Bishop George Bloomer, Pastor Marshall Blackmond, and Prophet Bernard Owusu Ansa of Ghana, Africa. Also, National Recording Artist, Jekalyn Carr with hits “It’s Your Winning Season” and “Greater is Coming” will be our special musical guest.

This will be a life changing event and you do not want to miss it! There will be intense worship, prophetic insight, and the moving of the Holy Spirit with Power, Healing, and Deliverance. This will be a special time of impartation for every believer. Meet us at Shiloh Christian Church located at 211 Durham Street Smithfield, NC 27577.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at (919) 800-9478 or email us at propheticbreakthrough@gmail.com.Abundant Blessings,

JL Smith Ministries, Planning Committee
Event Contact:  Jeffrey Smith
Event Contact Number:  9198009478
Event Contact Email:  propheticbreakthrough@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  EventBrite.com

 

 

  Back to School Youth Explosion
Event Date:  08/12/2018
Event Time:  2:00 pm to 5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Clayton Community Center
Address Line 1:  715 Amelia Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27528
Event Description:  A back to school giveaway. Free haircuts, braiding, school supplies, book bags, food, and entertainment. All hair must be clean and untangled. All hair services will end at 4:30 pm.
Event Contact:  Community Back to School Committee – Yasmin Monroe
Event Contact Number:  919-464-3424

 

 

  Community Cookout
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  11-4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nancy Kiser Park
Address Line 1:  312 Rockinham St
City, State, Zip:  28327
Event Description:  We pray for Unity in the Community

Games, Basketball horseshoes, three legged race, Live Music and more

Unity meal time 1:pm
Event Contact:  Elder Tyson
Event Contact Number:  910-528-0129
Event Contact Email:  Kallonmary@aol.com

 

 

our12: Student Leadership Conference
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  12-9PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Manna Church
Address Line 1:  5117 Cliffdale Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  FOUR12 is a leadership & discipleship conference for middle and high school students. This conference is designed to inspire and empower students to be bold in their faith, and equip them with tools to help develop a lifestyle that honors God, and is an example to others.

This is a one day event packed with activities, games, worship, music, sessions, teachings, food, entertainment and opportunities to make friends and connect with others. It is completely FREE to register for the FOUR12 Conference which includes a meal and admittance for a free concert that evening.

Main Session Speakers: Emory Anderson, Pastor of Student Ministries at Manna Church (Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg); Zac Stephens, Campus Pastor at Faith Promise Church (Knoxville, TN).

Free Concert with Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, KJ Scriven

THINGS TO MAKE NOTE OF:

This is a middle and high school aged event. Please do NOT register any child under the age of 12.

This event has online registration ONLY. Check-In starts @ 12pm the day of the Conference. Conference begins at 1pm. Concert starts at 8pm. Conference ends around 9pm. Please print out and bring your registration ticket to check-in the day of the event.

We will not have any alternative options to serve those with special dietary restrictions. If your child has any, please plan to send them with, or drop off their dinner. Dinner will be served at 5pm.

Register today at four12.eventbrite.com
Event Contact:  Jessica Anderson
Event Contact Number:  910-867-9151
Event Contact Email:  jgraham718@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  four12.eventbrite.com

 

 

Holland Chapel’s Back 2 School Block Party
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Christian Education Department presents Back2School Block Party 2018

Welcoming all kids and youth!!

Food, Games, Music & Giveaways

Basic School supplies and Gife cards are being accepted to give out the day of.

Come on out and have some fun!!
Event Contact:  Amber Baldwin
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Adbaldwin10@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Hollandchapelamez@att.net

 

 

  Back To School Bash
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  10 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PROPHETIC HEALING MINISTRY THROUGH SPOKEN WORD
Address Line 1:  4925
City, State, Zip:  Cameron rd
Event Description:  Back to school bash ! come out enjoy yourself with us. We are looking forward to a good out pour of God.
Event Contact:  Pastor Robert Sandidge
Event Contact Number:  910-491-4444
Event Contact Email:  pastorsandidge@gmail.com

 

 

(speaking engagement)
Event Date:  08/11/18
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Life In Christ Tabernacle
Address Line 1:  1226 S Vance St
City, State, Zip:  N.C. 27730
Event Description:  Bishop Melvin Jones Sr, of New Jerusalem Tabernacle, Greensboro N.C. will be speaking at the Appreciation Service of Pastor Bobby Ray Smith Aug. 11 @11am. This service will be held at New Life In Christ Tabernacle, 1226 S Vance St, Sanford, N.C.
Event Contact:  Angela Martin
Event Contact Number:  (336) 897 0068/ church-Greensboro
Event Contact Email:  angela.martin49@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  n/a

 

 

  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church Usher’s Anniversary
Event Date:  08/12/2018
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AMEZ Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  The Usher Board of Holland Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate their anniversary; Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Guests will be Rev. Jonty Leak, Pastor and Congregation of Shiloh AME Zion Church, Grover, NC. The public is invited to attend. For more info, please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy, Host Pastor.

 

 

  Back to School Bash
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  10 am-2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Back to School Bash
Address Line 1:  2421 Timber Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  -Free Backpacks & School supplies

-Free Dental Screening & Supplies for children 12 and under

-Free Games

-Free Crafts

-Free Food

-Free Door Prizes
Event Contact:  Back to School Bash
Event Contact Number:  919-349-4135
Event Contact Email:  victoriaspencer83@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.glcraleigh.com

 

 

Neighborhood Cookout
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Sanderford Community Center
Address Line 1:  2623 Sanderford Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Please join us for Food, Fun & Music! We are a NEW church launching this fall in Raleigh and want to love on the neighborhood!
Event Contact:  Douglas
Event Contact Number:  919-679-1222
Event Contact Email:  Dhumphrey@bridgefellowship.church
Event Web Site:  Bridgefellowshipchurch.com

 

 

Holland Chapel AME Zion Church Usher’s Anniversary
Event Date:  08/12/2018
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AMEZ Church Usher’s Anniversary
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, Nc 27523
Event Description:  The Usher Board of Holland Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate their anniversary; Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Guests will be Rev. Jonty Leak, Pastor and Congregation of Shiloh AME Zion Church, Grover, NC. The public is invited to attend. For more info, please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy, Host Pastor.
Event Contact:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831
Event Contact Email: 

 

 

Braggtown Community Association Meeting
Event Date:  08/11/2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Lakeview School
Address Line 1:  3507 Dearborn Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  The Braggtown Community Association is hosting another exciting and informative meeting that is open to all who are interested in having a voice in our community. Matters of importance will be shared from our previous officer’s meeting as well as updates regarding the community garden, new grant opportunity and bylaws. Braggtown IS community. Come out and let your voice be heard.
Event Contact:  Vanessa Evans
Event Contact Number:  (919)423-5920
Event Contact Email:  braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

 

community calendar , free local events

