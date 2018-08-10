List Of Free Local Weekend Happenings

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Youth car wash
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|8:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PHM
|Address Line 1:
|116 SOUTH EASTERN BLVD FAYETTEVILLE NC
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills
|Event Description:
|PROPHETIC HEALING MINISTRY THROUGH SPOKEN WORD. COME OUT GET YOUR CAR WASH BY PHM YOUTH .
|Event Contact:
|DORIAN
|Event Contact Number:
|7575135904
|Event Contact Email:
|lisachandler8080@yahoo.com
|Proverbs 31 Woman
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Destiny Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|101 Donald Ross Dr
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh,NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Six powerful women of God will bring forth Proverbs 31. These Six women will break down what God has written pertaining to being a Christian Woman. Come join us and fellowship with sister in Christ. This event is Hosted by the Women of New Destiny Worship Center. A spaghetti dinner will be serves afterwards.
|Event Contact:
|Jasmine Mahone
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)432-9227
|Event Contact Email:
|jmahone240@gmail.com
|The Young Entrepreneurs’ Expo 2018
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|2:00 pm- 5:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hayti Heritage Center
|Address Line 1:
|804 Old Fayetteville St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Come out and support young vendors, enjoy live entertainment and networking. Gain resources, get inspired and meet potential customers and partners at this family friendly event. Let’s collectively change the mindset of our youth in regards to obtaining wealth! All ages are encouraged to come out!
|Event Contact:
|Mrs. Griffin
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)308-1697
|Event Contact Email:
|info@patsmodeling.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.patsmodeling.org
|Back To School Bash
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10AM-2PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Trueway Apostolic Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|323 Lynch Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27502
|Event Description:
|We are hosting a back to school event for all returning students! There will be school supplies available, food, raffles and a host of fun activities for the entire family. Come out and enjoy the fellowship! Also, if you are in need or know of someone that is please share this with them. All supplies are FREE!
|Event Contact:
|Elder Angela Tate
|Event Contact Number:
|9198413463
|Event Contact Email:
|truewayam1@gmail.com
|back school bash
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10.00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PHM
|Address Line 1:
|4925 CAMERON RD
|City, State, Zip:
|HOPE MILLS NC 28348
|Event Description:
|BACK TO SCHOOL BASH FOR THE YOUTH.
|Event Contact:
|LISA M DRUMMOND
|Event Contact Number:
|9109204200
|Event Contact Email:
|lisachandler8080@yahoo.com
|SCMBC BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10am until 2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Swan’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2404 Swan’s Creek Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills NC 28348
|Event Description:
|This event will be a FREE event, we will have information sessions for ALL ages, free food, games, giveaways and free school supplies!!!
We will have activities for ALL AGES!! We will also have a kickball game where the youth will challenge the adults!!!
|Event Contact:
|Felicia Burden
|Event Contact Number:
|910-977-0657
|Event Contact Email:
|mzfelicia22@gmail.com
|Prophetic and Healing Revival
|Event Date:
|08122018
|Event Time:
|7:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Shiloh Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|211 Durham Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Smithfield NC 27577
|Event Description:
|Purpose and Power Outreach Ministry in collaboration with JL Smith Ministry is pleased to present an upcoming, “Prophetic and Healing Revival” from August 12th through August 17th, 2018 and will start promptly at 7:30 pm nightly.
Our Revivalist will be Bishop George Bloomer, Pastor Marshall Blackmond, and Prophet Bernard Owusu Ansa of Ghana, Africa. Also, National Recording Artist, Jekalyn Carr with hits “It’s Your Winning Season” and “Greater is Coming” will be our special musical guest.
This will be a life changing event and you do not want to miss it! There will be intense worship, prophetic insight, and the moving of the Holy Spirit with Power, Healing, and Deliverance. This will be a special time of impartation for every believer. Meet us at Shiloh Christian Church located at 211 Durham Street Smithfield, NC 27577.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at (919) 800-9478 or email us at propheticbreakthrough@gmail.com.Abundant Blessings,
JL Smith Ministries, Planning Committee
|Event Contact:
|Jeffrey Smith
|Event Contact Number:
|9198009478
|Event Contact Email:
|propheticbreakthrough@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|EventBrite.com
|Back to School Youth Explosion
|Event Date:
|08/12/2018
|Event Time:
|2:00 pm to 5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Clayton Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|715 Amelia Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27528
|Event Description:
|A back to school giveaway. Free haircuts, braiding, school supplies, book bags, food, and entertainment. All hair must be clean and untangled. All hair services will end at 4:30 pm.
|Event Contact:
|Community Back to School Committee – Yasmin Monroe
|Event Contact Number:
|919-464-3424
|Community Cookout
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|11-4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Nancy Kiser Park
|Address Line 1:
|312 Rockinham St
|City, State, Zip:
|28327
|Event Description:
|We pray for Unity in the Community
Games, Basketball horseshoes, three legged race, Live Music and more
Unity meal time 1:pm
|Event Contact:
|Elder Tyson
|Event Contact Number:
|910-528-0129
|Event Contact Email:
|Kallonmary@aol.com
|our12: Student Leadership Conference
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|12-9PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Manna Church
|Address Line 1:
|5117 Cliffdale Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|FOUR12 is a leadership & discipleship conference for middle and high school students. This conference is designed to inspire and empower students to be bold in their faith, and equip them with tools to help develop a lifestyle that honors God, and is an example to others.
This is a one day event packed with activities, games, worship, music, sessions, teachings, food, entertainment and opportunities to make friends and connect with others. It is completely FREE to register for the FOUR12 Conference which includes a meal and admittance for a free concert that evening.
Main Session Speakers: Emory Anderson, Pastor of Student Ministries at Manna Church (Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg); Zac Stephens, Campus Pastor at Faith Promise Church (Knoxville, TN).
Free Concert with Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, KJ Scriven
THINGS TO MAKE NOTE OF:
This is a middle and high school aged event. Please do NOT register any child under the age of 12.
This event has online registration ONLY. Check-In starts @ 12pm the day of the Conference. Conference begins at 1pm. Concert starts at 8pm. Conference ends around 9pm. Please print out and bring your registration ticket to check-in the day of the event.
We will not have any alternative options to serve those with special dietary restrictions. If your child has any, please plan to send them with, or drop off their dinner. Dinner will be served at 5pm.
Register today at four12.eventbrite.com
|Event Contact:
|Jessica Anderson
|Event Contact Number:
|910-867-9151
|Event Contact Email:
|jgraham718@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|four12.eventbrite.com
|Holland Chapel’s Back 2 School Block Party
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Christian Education Department presents Back2School Block Party 2018
Welcoming all kids and youth!!
Food, Games, Music & Giveaways
Basic School supplies and Gife cards are being accepted to give out the day of.
Come on out and have some fun!!
|Event Contact:
|Amber Baldwin
|Event Contact Number:
|Event Contact Email:
|Adbaldwin10@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Hollandchapelamez@att.net
|Back To School Bash
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PROPHETIC HEALING MINISTRY THROUGH SPOKEN WORD
|Address Line 1:
|4925
|City, State, Zip:
|Cameron rd
|Event Description:
|Back to school bash ! come out enjoy yourself with us. We are looking forward to a good out pour of God.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Robert Sandidge
|Event Contact Number:
|910-491-4444
|Event Contact Email:
|pastorsandidge@gmail.com
|(speaking engagement)
|Event Date:
|08/11/18
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Life In Christ Tabernacle
|Address Line 1:
|1226 S Vance St
|City, State, Zip:
|N.C. 27730
|Event Description:
|Bishop Melvin Jones Sr, of New Jerusalem Tabernacle, Greensboro N.C. will be speaking at the Appreciation Service of Pastor Bobby Ray Smith Aug. 11 @11am. This service will be held at New Life In Christ Tabernacle, 1226 S Vance St, Sanford, N.C.
|Event Contact:
|Angela Martin
|Event Contact Number:
|(336) 897 0068/ church-Greensboro
|Event Contact Email:
|angela.martin49@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|Back to School Bash
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10 am-2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Back to School Bash
|Address Line 1:
|2421 Timber Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27604
|Event Description:
|-Free Backpacks & School supplies
-Free Dental Screening & Supplies for children 12 and under
-Free Games
-Free Crafts
-Free Food
-Free Door Prizes
|Event Contact:
|Back to School Bash
|Event Contact Number:
|919-349-4135
|Event Contact Email:
|victoriaspencer83@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.glcraleigh.com
|Neighborhood Cookout
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Sanderford Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|2623 Sanderford Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Please join us for Food, Fun & Music! We are a NEW church launching this fall in Raleigh and want to love on the neighborhood!
|Event Contact:
|Douglas
|Event Contact Number:
|919-679-1222
|Event Contact Email:
|Dhumphrey@bridgefellowship.church
|Event Web Site:
|Bridgefellowshipchurch.com
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church Usher’s Anniversary
|Event Date:
|08/12/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel AMEZ Church Usher’s Anniversary
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, Nc 27523
|Event Description:
|The Usher Board of Holland Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate their anniversary; Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Guests will be Rev. Jonty Leak, Pastor and Congregation of Shiloh AME Zion Church, Grover, NC. The public is invited to attend. For more info, please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy, Host Pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
|Event Contact Number:
|919-362-7831
|Event Contact Email:
|Braggtown Community Association Meeting
|Event Date:
|08/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lakeview School
|Address Line 1:
|3507 Dearborn Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|The Braggtown Community Association is hosting another exciting and informative meeting that is open to all who are interested in having a voice in our community. Matters of importance will be shared from our previous officer’s meeting as well as updates regarding the community garden, new grant opportunity and bylaws. Braggtown IS community. Come out and let your voice be heard.
|Event Contact:
|Vanessa Evans
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)423-5920
|Event Contact Email:
|braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
