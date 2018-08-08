Erica Campbell Reacts To Warryn’s Suggestion To Record A Duet Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 08.08.18
Erica Campbell gears up to put out new music, her husband, Warryn Campbell shares a surprise with her. Warryn shares that he would like to do a duet with his wife but Erica wants to know will her husband perform with her.

Make sure you tune in to We’re The Campbells on TV One every Tuesday. And wake up with Erica Campbell, Griff and the crew every morning on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell starting at 6am, Monday-Friday!

 

