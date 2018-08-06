CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air Jordan Sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 "UNC" was selling for as much as $2,500

0 reads
Leave a comment

There’s a good perk to being a football player at the University of North Carolina.

The school, which is outfitted by Jordan Brand, outfits all of its athletics in Jordan gear, including sneakers.

Now there’s 13 current football players for the University of North Carolina who are currently suspended for selling their Air Jordan sneakers.

RELATED: Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

RELATED: SNEAKERBOX: Air Jordan XIII “He Got Game”

Per ESPN, the 13 players were suspended for selling a school-issued Nike Air Jordan, a secondary NCAA violation. Among those suspended four games: quarterback Chazz Surratt, starting defensive end Malik Carney, offensive lineman Brian Anderson, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.

Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

The shoe, a UNC inspired Air Jordan 3, was selling for as much as $2,500.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air Jordan Sneakers was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 week ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close