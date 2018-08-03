List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Join us for Community Prayer, Praise and Worship Event. Daily we hear devastating news about school shootings, crime rapidly increasing, and sickness overtaking people’s lives. But, God made us a promise in ” 2 Chronicles 7:14 if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves,and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven,and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” We invite you to join us for an amazing corporate prayer, praise and worship event. We are gathering as a community to lift up the name of Jesus and pray for our brothers and sisters.