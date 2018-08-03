List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
Uncovered: The Pain Behind the Makeup
Event Date:
08/04/2018
Event Time:
10am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
New Bethel Rivers of Living Water Ministries
Address Line 1:
306 West Broad Street
City, State, Zip:
St. Pauls, NC 28384
Event Description:
A Women’s Conference focusing on Mental Health. If you or anyone one you know have had or are experiencing sadness, hopelessness, divorce, anxiety, depression, loneliness, or thoughts of suicide, this conference is for you.
Event Contact:
Elect Lady Teresa Miller
Event Contact Number:
910-583-5160
Community Field Day/ back to school
Event Date:
August 4, 2018
Event Time:
9am until
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Horton Park
Address Line 1:
1515 Washington Avenue
City, State, Zip:
Sanford, NC 27330
Event Description:
This an Outreach Event geared to helping the the communies in Sanford NC, with free food, free school supplies and we would encouraging and sharing the the Word of God, there will be songs and a host of games and activities.
Event Contact:
Shanora Shanta Johnson
Event Contact Number:
9102298241
Event Contact Email:
shantatabon@gmail.com
Chosen Generation Conference
Event Date:
08/04/2018
Event Time:
10:00AM
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Durham Armory
Address Line 1:
220 Foster St.
City, State, Zip:
Durham NC, 27701
Event Description:
Join us for Community Prayer, Praise and Worship Event.
Daily we hear devastating news about school shootings, crime rapidly increasing, and sickness overtaking people’s lives. But, God made us a promise in ” 2 Chronicles 7:14 if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves,and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven,and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
We invite you to join us for an amazing corporate prayer, praise and worship event. We are gathering as a community to lift up the name of Jesus and pray for our brothers and sisters.
Event Contact:
Latoshia Ihenyen
Event Contact Number:
919-282-4829
Event Contact Email:
women2women919@gmail.com
“The Secret Place” Back to the Bush Harbor
Event Date:
08/04/2018
Event Time:
11am – 2pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
St. John A.M.E Church
Address Line 1:
3001 Tryon Road
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:
St. John A.M.E. Church Annual Homecoming.
OLD FASHION PICNIC, Saturday August 4th @ 11am – 2pm & WORSHIP SERVICE, Sunday August 5th @ 10am.
Remembering the Good Old Days having a good old fashioned picnic, like they did back in the days of the old church and praising His name in worship of celebrating 150 years from the churches original date of establishment.
The Summer Blast is a community event where local businesses, churches and neighboring partners come together to provide FREE starter school supplies, FREE food, FREE entertainment, FREE clothes, and FREE activities for families.
Organizations such as Action Pathways Head Start, Cumberland County Partnership for Children NC Pre-K and Eva L Hansen Learning Library, Stedman Fire Department, Town of Stedman and host church Emmanuel Empowerment Ministries provide information to support families. Local grocery stores and food chains provide free certificates for food. Local businesses such as Fastenal, supply water. Together we make this an event that blesses families at absolutely no cost to them but to show up, have a great time, and receive a blessing.
Note: Children must be with parents to get FREE school supplies!