CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

NC State Fair Tix On Sale Now

0 reads
Leave a comment
In A Tight Economy, Local Fairs Provide Summer Entertainment

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

This year’s NC State Fair will run Oct 11th – Oct 21st and tickets with special packages are on sale now.

This year the fair will feature new packages, food, rides and more.  One of the new ticket packages is the “Dizzy Pass.” Each pass includes one FastTrack admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband. The wristband is valid for one day only and the Dizzy Pass is only available online in advance of the Fair. The passes cost $31 each.

CLICK HERE for more info on 2018 State Fair.

Culture

Source: Holly Hildreth / Getty

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets

buy tickets

Source: creative services / creative services

 

Dizzy Pass , NC state fair

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NC State Fair Tix On Sale Now

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close