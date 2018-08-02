NC State Fair Tix On Sale Now

This year’s NC State Fair will run Oct 11th – Oct 21st and tickets with special packages are on sale now.

This year the fair will feature new packages, food, rides and more. One of the new ticket packages is the “Dizzy Pass.” Each pass includes one FastTrack admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband. The wristband is valid for one day only and the Dizzy Pass is only available online in advance of the Fair. The passes cost $31 each.

CLICK HERE for more info on 2018 State Fair.

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets

