Final Push For Wake County Bus Drivers

Today Wake County will have it’s last job fair for bus drivers, it will start at 3:30 – 6pm at E. Milbrook Middle School. Wake County schools are doing a final push to fill spots needed for bus drivers that would prevent cuts in bus services for students.

Traditional-calendar schools will begin classes on Aug. 27th and 125 people have already pre-registered for today’s fair.

Wake County schools raised the pay for bus driver to try to combat the shortage; new drivers now start out at $13.11 an hour.

