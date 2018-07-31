CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Man Found Fatally Shot On Porch In Durham

0 reads
Leave a comment
Police Emergency Lights

Source: Jason Henthorn / Getty

 

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Durham apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the man was found dead on a porch in the 100 block of East Channing Avenue.

Read more at ABC11.com

 

Durham man fatally shot , found dead on porch

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Man Found Fatally Shot On Porch In Durham

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close