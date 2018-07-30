CLOSE
Comedy Show This Saturday With Griff!!!

GRIFF

Join The Light 103.9 and Comicville Praise for a hilarious comedy show featuring  comedian Griff from Get UP Mornings with Erica Campbell, The Praise & Worship Team from World Overcomers and more….   Saturday August 4th 7pm (doors open at 6pm) at Hillside High School – 3727 Fayetteville Rd. in Durham. Get your tickets at Eventbrite – comicvillepraiseandcomedy or cash app $praiseandcomedy.  From Comicville and The Light 103.9.

