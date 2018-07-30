CLOSE
Kanye West’s Dad Diagnosed With Cancer

Sources report that Kanye West’s dad Ray West has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Reports say Kanye dropped everything to help his dad upon hearing the news.

Ray is currently being treated in L.A., and sources say he’s responding well.

