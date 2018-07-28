It seems you are not safe anywhere, even in your own home watching ESPN. Ving Rhames is opening up about the Police coming to his home Santa Monica home and holding him at gunpoint. He alleges that his neighbors thought someone was breaking into his home and called the cops.

Actor Ving Rhames Reportedly Held At Gunpoint By Police In Home was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

