Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Today take a moment to forgive someone that may have hurt or disappointed you. If God forgives us for our wrong doing we must do the same for others.

Matthew 6:14-15

14 For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.

