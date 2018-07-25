CLOSE
7 Foods That Ruin Your Skin

Close-Up Of Soda Cans

Source: Lukas Vering / EyeEm / Getty

As we get older it is harder to keep your skin fresh and young looking and your diet may be hurting you more than you know.

Here are seven foods that promote an unhealthy complexion.

Soda  – Soda pop and other high-sugar beverages can damage the formation of collagen
Alcohol  – The diuretic effect of alcohol can wreak havoc on your skin, sucking out the moisture

Candy  –   All of those processed sugars can also damage your skin by promoting inflammation.

Fried Foods  –  Eating too many high-fat foods can have a negative effect internally on circulation.

White Bread  –  Some research suggests that foods with a high glycemic index (GI) can be bad news for your skin… leading to acne.

Salty Snacks  –  Chips, high-sodium dip and condiments can quickly jack up your salt intake for the day. This kind of salt consumption leads to water retention that you can feel all over, including under your skin.
Mayonnaise  –  Foods high in Omega-6-rich oils like mayo and some salad dressings can stimulate inflammatory processes, making skin less than stellar.Source:  Read more at FoodNetwork.com

