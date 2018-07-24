CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

After Pedicure Winston Salem Woman Almost Loses Leg

7 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of feet of Black woman soaking in bath

Source: Trinette Reed / Getty

A pedicure landed a Winston Salem woman in the hospital and she is spreading the word to help others avoid what she went through.

Tracy Lynn Martinez took to Facebook on Friday and posted photos of her infected leg that was infected after her visit to a local salon on June 22nd. Martinez said that she wanted to share her story to save others from going through what she went through.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

After Pedicure Winston Salem Woman Almost Loses Leg , Jerry Smith , Tracy Lynn Martinez

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading After Pedicure Winston Salem Woman Almost Loses Leg

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close