Janet Jackson Back At Work Shooting New Video

Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour

Baby at 50 and now back at work, Janet Jackson was seeing preparing for her new video in New York.

Ms. Jackson sure knows how to build hype over her forthcoming studio album — her first in 3 years — and did just that by assembling a stealth rhythm nation in New York.

The “Unbreakable” singer was shooting a music video in Brooklyn Monday with a quartet of dancers draped in denim behind her … as she herself donned quite a colorful getup made of a green headscarf, a long pink skirt and a yellow belt with jeans on.

