CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Goldfish Cracker Recall

5 reads
Leave a comment
Children Eating Lunch at School

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

 

Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.

On its website, it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.

The four affected varieties are:

*  Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

*  Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

*  Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

*  Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn’t eat them.

Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farms’ website.

Source:  Read more at ABC11.com

Goldfish recall , Pepperidge Farms

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Goldfish Cracker Recall

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close