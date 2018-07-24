Goldfish Cracker Recall

Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.

On its website, it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.

The four affected varieties are:

* Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

* Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

* Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

* Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn’t eat them.

Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farms’ website.

Source: Read more at ABC11.com

