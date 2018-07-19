CLOSE
Manhunt For Durham Bank Robber

Durham police were searching for a robber after a bank employee was shot and wounded during a bank heist Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a SunTrust bank branch at 2008 E. N.C. Highway 54, police said.

According to police at the scene, the robber entered the bank and demanded money. The bank employee was shot during that exchange. Shortly after the robbery, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

The photos captured the suspect wearing a pink aviator jacket, black sunglasses, black pants and a long wig with dreadlocks or braids. The photos also showed the man, who is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, brandishing a gun and holding cash as he ran out the bank door.

Source:  Click on WRAL.com to see photos.

