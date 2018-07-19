CLOSE
Congregation Celebrates Life of 10-Year-Old Killed in Garner Crash

A congregation in Clinton is mourning the loss of a young church member who died in a crash on Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon.

The Christian family at New Life Baptist Church was draped in despair but comforted by their prayers in their time of loss as they came together Wednesday night to honor the memory of 10-year-old Gloria Joiner.

WRAL News reports that, Gloria was part of a church youth group headed to a Christian youth conference in Charlotte on Tuesday. She was in an SUV with her father and three other children when the vehicle blew a tire and flipped several times on I-40 in Garner.

Gloria’s father, David Joiner, remains hospitalized along with Orona. Page said that, through his tears, Joiner said he knows his daughter is with Jesus.

Funeral arrangements for Gloria are still pending.

