Behind The Praise: Faith, Music & Life w/ Koryn Hawthorne [Exclusive Video]

Radio One Exclusive
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Koryn Hawthorne

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Koryn Hawthorne’s rise to the top of the Gospel charts seemed to happen overnight, but it most certainly didn’t. On our first installment of Behind The Praise, Koryn talks about the success of her first single, and also discusses of the Television show Greenleaf has played into her success.

The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Check out the interview below…

Behind The Praise: Faith, Music & Life w/ Koryn Hawthorne [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind The Praise: Faith, Music & Life w/ Koryn Hawthorne [Exclusive Video]

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close