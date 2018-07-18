“Working Moms Wednesdays” Best Places For School Supplies

Michaels and Jo-Ann’s both allow multiple coupons per transaction, as long as they’re different types of coupons. (Example: 40% off one regular priced item and $10 off your $25 purchase.) Find out individual coupon policies here.This is your best bet to find deals on construction paper, Crayola products, and paint supplies.

Tip: Looking to buy online? Shop Michaels.com, because they allow unlimited promo codes. Jo-Ann’s only allows one promo code to be used.