CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

“Working Moms Wednesdays” Best Places For School Supplies

3 reads
Leave a comment
Prep 4 Success Back To School Supply Giveaway 2017

Source: Jennifer Hall / JENNIFER HALL

 

It’s Melissa’s “Working Moms Wednesdays” … OK “working moms,” it’s time for the kiddies to go back to school and we are always trying to find ways to save money.  Here are a few places you may not have thought about and may get even better discounts than your regular superstore.

  1.  Coupons make Michaels and Jo-Ann’s some of the best places to buy marker and paint supplies.

    Michaels and Jo-Ann’s both allow multiple coupons per transaction, as long as they’re different types of coupons. (Example: 40% off one regular priced item and $10 off your $25 purchase.) Find out individual coupon policies here.This is your best bet to find deals on construction paper, Crayola products, and paint supplies.

    Tip: Looking to buy online? Shop Michaels.com, because they allow unlimited promo codes. Jo-Ann’s only allows one promo code to be used.

  2. Reward point at your local drugstores like CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and more make them a great place to buy notebooks and pencils.
  3. Check out Hollar.com

    If you haven’t heard of Hollar, you’re seriously missing out. Hollar has extremely cheap items (but well made) for $1- $2 and usually no more than $5.What should you be using Hollar for? BACKPACKS. If your child likes themed stuff like Hello Kitty, Finding Dory, Star Wars, etc. then you need to check out their $5 backpack section.

  4. Thrift Stores and Craigslist

    Thrift stores always have an aisle for office supplies: binders, markers, calculators, you name it.Craigslist is also a great place to find items like rulers, calculators, and staplers on the cheap. Make sure to check out the ‘free stuff’ section on Craigslist as well

  5. Dollar Tree

    Ah, Dollar Tree, how we love you—especially when it comes to school supplies. This is where you should be buying your scientific calculators, clipboards, planners, and the items that you think your kids will lose; the dollar store will save you big in the long run.

 

Read about more at crazycouponlady.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Working Moms Wednesdays” Best Places For School Supplies

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close