Target Helps Teacher’s Buy Supplies With Discount

We all know that many times teachers have to go into their pockets to get supplies needed for their classes. Target has a new way to help educators stretch those dollars.

Now through July 21, the retailer is offering teachers nationwide a special 15 percent discount.

This is the first time Target is offering the discount on “select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more.”

“As many teachers begin to think about the upcoming school year, the Teacher Prep Event helps them get the classroom supplies they need at a greater value,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer in a statement. “It’s a way for Target to acknowledge the role they play in going the extra mile for their students.”

