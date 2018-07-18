Destiny’s Child Michelle Williams Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

On Tuesday, former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams opened up about how she’s now happy and healthy after recently seeking medical help for mental health issues.

Williams wrote in a statement posted to Instagram:

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Williams did not go into detail about the nature of the condition or conditions for which she sought treatment, but in the past she has mentioned her battles with depression.

Last year, Williams told the hosts of “The Talk” that she didn’t realize she’d been suffering from depression until she was in her 30s, despite experiencing symptoms since she was a teenager.

“So many people are walking around acting like they’ve got it all together and they’re suffering,” she told the hosts.

She also revealed that at one point she contemplated suicide. However Williams assured, “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.”

