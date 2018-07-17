CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Rocky Mount Is Offering A Basketball Camp For Kids In Grades 3-12

1 reads
Leave a comment
Basketball on white background

Source: Burazin / Getty

Know a kid in Rocky Mount who would enjoy attending a basketball camp?

 

 

14 Of Garcelle Beauvais’ Fanciest Moments

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Of Garcelle Beauvais’ Fanciest Moments

Continue reading 14 Of Garcelle Beauvais’ Fanciest Moments

14 Of Garcelle Beauvais’ Fanciest Moments

The famed actress has joined the cast of 'Power' and we can't get enough.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Rocky Mount Is Offering A Basketball Camp For Kids In Grades 3-12 was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close