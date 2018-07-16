Mom Speaks Out After Her Son Was Harassed At Indy Pool [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.16.18
23-year old Shayne Holland has been living at River Crossing Apartments on the northside of Indianapolis since February 2017 and but a few weeks, ago what he expected to be a relaxing evening at his apartment pool turned into a viral on-camera verbal altercation with an off-duty police officer, claims of racial profiling and an apartment manager being placed on administrative leave.

RELATED: Black Man In Indy Gets Harassed For Sitting By The Pool In His Apartment Complex

Now his mother, Valerie Worsham is speaking out about the incident from a parent’s perspective and shedding light on how things need to change.

Watch Valerie’s interview with Praise Indy’s own Terri of Community Connection above.

Close