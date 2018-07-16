23-year old Shayne Holland has been living at River Crossing Apartments on the northside of Indianapolis since February 2017 and but a few weeks, ago what he expected to be a relaxing evening at his apartment pool turned into a viral on-camera verbal altercation with an off-duty police officer, claims of racial profiling and an apartment manager being placed on administrative leave.

Now his mother, Valerie Worsham is speaking out about the incident from a parent’s perspective and shedding light on how things need to change.

Watch Valerie’s interview with Praise Indy’s own Terri of Community Connection above.

Mom Speaks Out After Her Son Was Harassed At Indy Pool [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on praiseindy.com

