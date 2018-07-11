CLOSE
Raleigh Voted The Best City To Drive In Throughout The Country

According to a new WalletHub study, Raleigh is ranked as the best city to drive in, in the country. Yes, you read that right.  The research compared the 100 largest cities in 29 different areas, including hours spent in congestion and gas prices.

The study found that Raleigh earned the number one spot, even though residents disagree. WRAL’s Brian Shrader monitors traffic daily and according to their site he says “that is a really difficult question to answer because everybody’s commute is so subjective.”

However, like most residents of Raleigh, WRAL reports Brian Shrader as acknowledging that conditions are in fact getting more difficult to navigate. Also on WalletHub’s list is Durham, NC ranked at number 7.

